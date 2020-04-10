On behalf of the St. Clement Food Pantry, I want to thank the parishioners of St. Clement, Our Mother of Sorrows and Westmont Presbyterian churches for their ongoing food drives and financial donations during these difficult times.
St. Clement Food Pantry, a member of the Cambria County Food Pantry network, supports the needs of families residing in Upper Yoder, Lower Yoder, Southmont, Westmont and Ferndale.
God bless you all for your continued support.
Richard Von Schlichten
Director of St. Clement Food Pantry
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.