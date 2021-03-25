On behalf of the Society of St. Vincent DePaul - Food for Families, Inc., Johnstown Family Kitchen we want to express our sincere appreciation to all of our sponsors: President Commissioner Tom Chernisky and BJ Smith, Immaculate Conception Altar-Rosary Society, Greater Johnstown Fellowship Church, Johnstown Third Brethren Parish, Oakland United Methodist Church, St. Francis of Assisi Church and the Greater Johnstown community for their support to our Friendsday-Wednesday Soup Sales this year.
Friendsday-Wednesdays (An Empty Bowl Concept) Project was held the 2nd Wednesday of each month from October to March. Each month with the support of our sponsors, the kitchen featured two varieties of soups for sale and the final results of this project raised over $5,000 to support the daily work of our kitchen. This project not only helped to support the Johnstown Family Kitchen financially but brought awareness to the work that the kitchen does every day in feeding those in need in our community.
The Society of St. Vincent DePaul operates many programs in our community but the two that impact on hunger are our Johnstown Family Kitchen and Food for Families warehouse. Our Johnstown Family Kitchen serves on average 150 individuals daily with a hot lunchtime meal. Our warehouse supplies food products to 23 food pantries and other congregate sites in Cambria County assisting more than 7,000 people monthly.
Again thank you to all those who supported our project and look for our Friendsday-Wednesday project again in the Fall of 2021.
Greg Karcher
Manager of Johnstown Family Kitchen
