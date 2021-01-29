This is an effort to express my heartfelt gratitude to all who became involved on the occasion of the death of my wife, Jean, on her birthday, Jan. 6.
First the able assistance of the crew of Blacklick Ambulance Service. Then, in order – the high-quality of care given by ER medical staff, medical staff on regular floor where Jean was for a short time, and medical staff in the ICU unit of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Food was given to me and my family by friends. I received strong support from members of my family. Many cards of sympathy were sent to me and many expressed condolences on social media, where I have friends in many countries around the world.
Folks at Askew-Houser Funeral Home in Nanty Glo were most helpful and compassionate during this difficult time. For the many who were there when greatly needed, I am most thankful.
While I greatly miss the love of my life, who was my devoted wife for 67 1/2 years, I would not wish her back with the way things are in this nation now, much less what is yet to come in the future. I do look forward to the moment when I shall see her again in the presence of our Lord.
Clayton D. Harriger
Belsano
