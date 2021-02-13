I wish to thank Congressmen John Joyce and Glenn Thompson for sticking up for the overwhelming majority of voters in their districts.
• Cambria County, 68%.
• Somerset County, 80%.
• Bedford County, 84%.
The obvious corruption in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh canceled all of our votes plus thousands more.
Our Democratic governor, secretary of state, attorney general and five Democratic Supreme Court justices, along with our two senators, Bob Casey and Pat Toomey, have all ignored us and abandoned the U.S.
The voting rules were illegally changed to help facilitate the corruption.
Act 77 is probably unconstitutional according to the Pennsylvania Constitution. The fake news has for five years lied to us about Russian collusion, etc.
They have hidden the Joe Biden family’s corruption and hidden all the good accomplishments of Donald Trump. The news media shares in promoting the unrest in this country.
Patrick J. Mulcahy Sr.
Windber
