I read The Tribune-Democrat’s editorial on Sept. 2 blasting U.S. Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson for his stance on two issues, and I couldn’t disagree more with the editorial board.
The first issue the editorial board has with the congressman was in regards to his vote against the so-called Respect For Marriage Act.
Thompson correctly pointed out that gay marriage has been legal since the Supreme Court ruled on Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015, granting same-sex couples in all 50 states the right to marry. So what exactly were the congressional Democrats doing with this new vote?
It’s as simple as Thompson pointed out, it’s election year identity politics.
The next issue is Thompson signing a letter to the governor voicing his displeasure with transgender books in our schools. I couldn’t agree more with the Thompson.
We wonder why countries around the world are beating us in math, science and technology? It’s simple. Because they’re focused on the basics and here in the U.S. we’re worried about this nonsense.
Inflation is at a 40-year high, gas prices at all time highs, food prices soaring, nonstop supply chain issues for small business, tens of thousands illegal immigrants pouring across our border and congressional Democrats are focused on nonsense.
Thank you, Thompson for standing up for common sense.
God bless America, we need you now.
Joseph T. Torchia Sr.
Johnstown
