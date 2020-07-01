I’m writing to say thank you to the very honest person who found and returned my credit card. I had lost it about a month ago in Giant Eagle on Broad Street. I called them several hours later when I discovered that I had lost it and asked if it had been turned in and they told me no.
When I decided to go back to the store after I received my monthly statement and saw that no charges had been made, they checked again and found my card.
I want the person who found and returned it to know how grateful I am to know that there really are honest and caring people among us. My sincere thanks to you.
Catherine Horner
Johnstown
