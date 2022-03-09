I would like to compliment The Tribune-Democrat staff on their Feb. 26 edition on Vision 2022. They reported on many important topics relevant to the present and the future of Greater Johnstown. Neighboring communities were also included in their coverage.
I recommend that you get a copy if you have not read it. It is full of information that took a great deal of time to research and write.
Again, my sincere congratulations to all personnel at The Tribune-Democrat.
Kathy Weaver
Johnstown
