The other day I took my best friend Nancy to a local restaurant in Richland Township to celebrate her birthday.

When I had asked for my check, the waitress – who, by the way, was very efficient and friendly – told me it was taken care of.

On my way home, I had tears come to my eyes, as I never ever had anything like that happen to me before. Please let me know who you are, as I would like to thank you personally.

God bless you and from the bottom of my heart, thank you.

Shirley Ziewacz

Johnstown

Tags

Recommended for you