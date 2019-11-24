The other day I took my best friend Nancy to a local restaurant in Richland Township to celebrate her birthday.
When I had asked for my check, the waitress – who, by the way, was very efficient and friendly – told me it was taken care of.
On my way home, I had tears come to my eyes, as I never ever had anything like that happen to me before. Please let me know who you are, as I would like to thank you personally.
God bless you and from the bottom of my heart, thank you.
Shirley Ziewacz
Johnstown
