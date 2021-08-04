On July 24 as we were finishing our meal at a local restaurant in Richland Township, a man walked past our table. He and I smiled at each other. Walking the other way, the man looked at each of us and then the bill.
He reached for the bill and said, "I will take that."
Bill asked, "What are you doing?" The reply was. "I am paying for that."
He told the cashier that he was new in town and he wanted to pay for our bill.
If this scenario sounds familiar to you sir, we thank you for paying our bill and also, we welcome you to Johnstown.
Bill and Nancy Grove
Johnstown
