As a retired employee of Lee Hospital, I want to thank each and every one of you for the wonderful birthday cards you sent me for my 90th birthday.
It was wonderful. And also a great thanks to my family for the great party.
Ralph Lear
Johnstown
Andrew, Sr., 91, Northern Cambria (Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria)
Robert I., Sr., 78, Formerly of Seward. (Meese Funeral Home - Seward)
Larry, 61, of Johnstown. (Geisel Funeral Home- Johnstown)
Mark E., 65, Hastings (Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria, PA)
Joseph J., 85, Beaverdale (Hindman- Frankstown Road)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.