The Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance’s 14th annual Fat Friday, dedicated this year to our hero, Luke Speicher, was another huge success.
Thanks to all of the sponsors, attendees and volunteers who made this event fun, fast-moving and lucrative.
Jerry Zahorchak did another outstanding job as the emcee, and the committee, especially Sue and Dan Heller, worked tirelessly all evening to ensure our guests had a delightful time.
Flair of Country served a delicious buffet, and Linda Rizzo, of Anthony’s, provided our traditional gob cakes for dessert.
The Characters were an incredible band. Many thanks to all.
This sold-out event only indicates how our community thinks about this historic landmark. The last of 27 built under FDR’s Work Progress Administration, we are the last and only original bandshell standing.
This monument, at times, does not receive the recognition it deserves. Nonetheless, our community knows differently. Again, thanks to all of our supporters and volunteers.
We are looking forward to our 2020 AmeriServ Free Summer Concert Series and hope to see you all then. Stay healthy and be happy.
Mary P. Borkow
Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.