On behalf of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul – Food for Families Inc., we want to express our sincere appreciation to the Greater Johnstown community for its generous support to our “Feed the Need” Food Truck Rodeo on June 16 at Peoples Natural Gas Park.
We would like to thank our volunteer advisory committee and chairman Michael Kuharcik Jr. for their recruitment of our corporate sponsors, bands, food trucks and vendors who all helped to make this event a success.
We would also like to thank the local media outlets for helping us get the word out before, during and after our event. Through the efforts of all those involved, we were able to raise over $6,700 for our cooler/freezer project.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul operates many programs in our community, but the two that impact on hunger are our Food for Families warehouse and our Johnstown Family Kitchen.
Our warehouse supplies food products to 23 food pantries and other congregate sites in Cambria County, assisting more than 7,000 people monthly. Our Johnstown Family Kitchen serves on average 150 individuals daily with hot lunchtime meals.
Through the generous support from this project, our supporters, many corporate sponsors and the community itself, we are able to continue the work of St. Vincent de Paul that was organized in the United States over 170 years ago.
Again, thank you to all those involved with this project, and we look forward to working with you in the future.
Tom Lehman
Director of Food for Families Inc.
