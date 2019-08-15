Sunday on the Square emerged as a winning event for a myriad of reasons.
But the most important was the nearly 400 people who chose to spend a few hours Aug. 4 in Central Park – a true gem for our city.
Central Park is a venue in which many organizations host exciting, informative and important events throughout the year.
It’s a beautiful gathering place for folks of all ages.
Gallery on Gazebo, with Vision 2025, is grateful for our guests, the city, our sponsors, the donors, the Goodwill Youth Corps, the West End Lions Club, the creative committee members, the nonstop volunteers, the restaurants and the chefs, our good neighbors on the park, the Band of Brothers and the musicians (Jill and Leah Acoustics, and Sean McCool) – all of whom had their part in making our inaugural event such a success.
Our prayers were answered for a beautiful day.
Our hope, with your help and interest, is to stage another Sunday on the Square in 2020.
A special thanks to everyone.
Rebecca Brubaker Roberts
Sunday on the Square committee chairwoman
