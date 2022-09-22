Thank you to everyone who visited the Cambria County Arts & Heritage Festival at Duman Lake County Park.
We are blessed to have so many contributors making this event bigger and better every year.
This year in addition to the many food vendors, arts and craft vendors, local musicians, Civil War reenactors, the Barony of St. Swithin’s Bog, the Altoona Car Club Car Show, and magician and jugglers, we were able to add the horse-drawn carriage rides by Ernie, Simple Gifts and Memory Makers.
Thank you to everyone who contributed to the basket party and all those who took chances to win them. Thank you to the volunteers.
A special thank you to volunteers, Jack and Chrissy Hoover.
Thank you to the county commissioners for allowing us to rent the park and provide park staff to support the festival.
Thank you to the many sponsors – Conemaugh Regional Hospice, Vision Together 2025, 1889 Foundation, Jemcor, First Summit Bank, PennCrest Bank, Ritchey Trucking, Ebensburg Yamaha, West Central Equipment, Commissioner BJ Smith, Commissioner Scott Hunt, Home Depot and Lowe’s.
Thank you all for your support. Looking forward to next year.
Patti Defibaugh
Roaring Spring
