A special thanks to all involved this year as the Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance continued its decades-long tradition of the Christmas tree lighting ceremony. While the gathering was a bit different from past observances due to the pandemic, our volunteers stepped up to put together a safe and enjoyable event.
As planned, we kept the crowd to a minimum, but added a live-streaming feature via our Facebook page that broadcast the event to more than 800 people.
Kudos to Bo Moore, who provided festive carols with the assistance of Chris Verbano, and to Sue and Dan Heller, who put together treat bags to distribute to the limited crowd in attendance. Also, a special thanks to Jennifer Balon, Cindy Moore, Micha Moon and of course Santa Claus – who made a brief appearance after the reading of “The Night Before Christmas” by Joe Balon.
We encourage people to visit the Roxbury Bandshell on Franklin Street this holiday season to view the gorgeous 28-foot blue spruce tree donated by Joe Kanuch in honor of state Trooper Patrick “Stu” Stewart and decorated by Joe Balon and Company.
For our many fans of the numerous events held yearly at the Roxbury Bandshell, we thank you for your patronage throughout the years. This year has been difficult, but we anxiously await 2021, when all of us can hopefully celebrate again at our beautiful facility.
May you and your family have a blessed Christmas and a happy New Year.
Hope to see you soon.
Mary P. Borkow
Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance
