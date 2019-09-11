On behalf of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul – Food for Families Inc., Johnstown Family Kitchen, we want to express our sincere appreciation to the Greater Johnstown community for its generous support to our “Feed the Need” Rubber Duck Race – Family Fun Day on Aug. 4 at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy.
We would like to thank our volunteer advisory committee for its recruitment of corporate sponsors, celebrity racers and community organizations who all helped to make this event a success. We would also like to thank our local media outlets: The Tribune-Democrat, WJAC-TV and Forever Media Broadcasting, for helping us get the word out before, during and after our event. Through the efforts of all those involved, we were able to raise more than $24,000.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul operates many programs in our community, but the two that impact on hunger are Johnstown Family Kitchen and Food for Families warehouse. The Johnstown Family Kitchen serves on average 150 individuals daily with a hot lunchtime meal.
Our warehouse supplies food products to 23 food pantries and other congregate sites in Cambria County, assisting more than 7,000 people monthly.
Through the generous support from this project, and our supporters at Ideal Markets, our many corporate sponsors, our celebrity racers and the community itself, we are able to continue the work of St. Vincent de Paul that was organized in the United States more than 170 years ago.
Greg Karcher
manager of Johnstown Family Kitchen
