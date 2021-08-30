There is nothing more satisfying than reading a good book. And there is often nothing more satisfying than seeing a young person continue her education in search of fulfilling a dream.
For the past 63 years, the AAUW, Johnstown Branch, has worked hard to offer the community an annual used book sale with great variety of reading material at nominal cost.
AAUW delights in making books available to the community. AAUW also provides four scholarships every year to local high school seniors.
These scholarships would not be possible without the community support of the used book sale.
Having just completed a very successful 2021 sale, we would like to thank
the community of readers, our loyal patrons and customers, who have supported us by donating books and purchasing books.
We would also like to thank The
Galleria for their support during the past
years.
You all have helped AAUW reach its goals, and you have helped area young women pursue their dreams.
Again, our sincere thanks.
See you next year at the book sale.
Georgia Yeager
Kathy Howanek
Ann Furlong
Pat Grzybicki
AAUW book sale co-chairs
