Updated: July 28, 2021 @ 12:17 am
The corner of Annie and Bedford streets is just beautiful.
I would like to thank Bryan Zettle and all the men who worked so hard to make this possible.
It’s just beautiful, thank you.
God bless all of you.
Carol C. Rheel
Dale Borough
