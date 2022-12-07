Merry Christmas to all. The Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance was again pleased and honored to erect our annual Christmas tree. Standing at a majestic 40 feet, this spruce is certainly one of the most beautiful trees that Joe Kanuch donated in honor of Trooper Patrick “Stu” Stewart.
Thanks to his generosity and the skill of Joe Balon and Company, we can enjoy this magnificent sight.
We are so grateful for all of our volunteers who work tirelessly to put this beautiful event together each year since 2006.
A special thanks to Lux and Co., Chad Hutzell with Tay Foy and Natalie Ramos and Dan Becker.
Balon read “ ’Twas the Night Before Christmas” as Santa entered the stage handing out treats and entertaining our little ones.
Johnstown is fortunate to have this historic monument – we must always respect the hundreds of those who came before us who initiated this timeless historic site.
May you all have a blessed Christmas and Happy New Year.
Hope to see you at our annual Fat Friday event Feb. 17.
Mary P. Borkow
President of Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance
