On dissent:
“If you don’t like this country, just leave” goes the advice offered by narrow-minded patriots.
One might easily imagine this same advice being given to a few famous traitors from our country’s past. Guys such as John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Ben Franklin, or the worst of the lot, he who orchestrated the bloody sacrifice that followed, George Washington.
Had they been captured by the benevolent Brits, their punishment for high treason would have been some variation of drawing and quartering, a form of justice that included their hanging to just short of death, their abdomens being opened to spill their entrails, then their arms and legs either being hacked off, or tied to horses whose running would tear them off.
Risky dissent indeed.
Their courageous opposition had begun with words, words that transformed the world – which might lead us to ponder our fate had they simply silenced their voices ... and just left.
Al Kalina
Johnstown
