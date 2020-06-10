Thank you to all of our veterans for their service. The veterans and sons of the American Legion of St. Michael Post 551, did another great job on Memorial Day.
Keep up the good work and thank you again for your service.
Janet V. Endler
Sidman
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 10, 2020 @ 5:45 am
Mary Ann, 74, of Johnstown. All services are private. Full obituary at ducafuneralhome.com. (Frank Duca Funeral Home, Inc.)
Helen T., 88, Sidman. (Dimond)
Ronald W., 63, Central City. Private arrangements by the Mulcahy Funeral Home. To read complete obituary, go to www.mulcahyfuneralhome.com
Lacey A., At Lacey's request, there will be no public viewing or service. The family is served by Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane, Richland. Contributions may be directed to her family. For full obituary, please visit www.wharrisfuneralhome.com.
Ronald M., 80, Johnstown (Hindman - Chandler Ave.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.