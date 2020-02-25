Congratulations to Pennsylvanians who, with the courage of conviction, changed their party from Democratic to Republican. Your patriotism is exceptional. Thank you.
Unfortunately, I’ve seen people compromise their core values on the basis of coercion. That is shameful.
I’ve experienced how you can be bullied in a union environment if you are not a member. It’s illegal promoting political affiliation in a government job, yet the union leaders do – hypocrites. That is bullying to the utmost. Fortunately, I feared God more than the AFL-CIO. Businesses under this duress should be reformed.
This sentence is for Pennsylvania legislators who are paid over six digits a year adding per diems: When did the public school systems start registering students to vote?
It’s official. The public school system, and the legislators who’ve allowed this to occur, are making the parents’ role totally irrelevant. I asked a man who told me his school registered him 12 years ago if he was taught the differences between the parties and he replied, “No.” Appalling.
This needs to be stopped immediately.
As we sit in the pot of boiling water, waiting for the country to improve, the underground wicked rulers have usurped power to create the excrement show that exists today.
Thank God exceptional patriots stepped up and said they’ve had enough.
Party planks changed over the years and here are some examples: Abortion morphed to infanticide; responsibilities morphed into rights; guilty criminals morphed into victims; taxation morphed into millionaires leaving Congress. Stand up for America’s sovereignty.
Janet Lord
Johnstown
