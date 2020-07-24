On July 5, the parish of Our Mother of Sorrows in Westmont celebrated an outdoor Mass at Westmont Hilltop School District’s Price Football Field. Given the current pandemic and the requirement of social distancing, we have only been able to fit our parishioners at half occupancy in our church for Sunday Mass. Having a Mass outside gave us an opportunity to gather more of our parishioners and community together and do that safely.
As pastor, I simply wanted to thank the Westmont Hilltop School District for allowing us to utilize Price Field and for being so accommodating, opening and welcoming. It was a glorious day for us to come together as a parish and community. The weather cooperated (maybe a little too hot) but we did not mind. We were together as a parish in a way we had not been since the pandemic began, and it was great. Thank you again to the folks at Westmont Hilltop School District.
The Rev. Mark Begly
Pastor of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Johnstown
