Throughout the past decade, many comments were made that reflected positively, but also poorly, on Congressman John Murtha’s long-term economic goals for our region. We’ve all heard the argument: When Murtha is no longer serving, defense will fade from our area and unemployment will push upward as it did in the past when other industries left.
Oftentimes, the argument from Murtha’s political opponents was focused around his vision of defense driving our regional economy, when really, he should’ve been committed to infrastructure, technology and energy.
While I completely agree that all sectors are crucial to our economy, it is now, in the time of COVID-19, that I truly appreciate what the congressman set out to accomplish. They say good leaders can see the big picture, but know how to stay in their lanes when it comes to the overall goal they are looking to achieve. Our defense community, which employs thousands of individuals, is deemed essential and must continue working. Without the local defense industry, many people would be jobless during this outbreak and unable to support other small employers trying to stay afloat.
The virus has completely crippled the global economy and destroyed U.S. supply chains. Cities that haven’t witnessed an economic slowdown since 2007 are experiencing their first taste of disruption. These economic blows are hard to watch. However, this ugly situation will end, but not without some pain. We are at a time where innovation thrives and new industries are created.
Tyler Trimbath
Johnstown
