I’d like to take this time and give a big shout-out to the fabulous team I had the privilege of working with in the circulation department at The Tribune-Democrat for the past seven years.
The circulation department is the first contact with customers, and is a job you might think is easy until you sit in that chair. Each and every day they gave their best. This was not a glamorous position.
Handling a customer who might be very angry takes a cool, calm, collective patience to find the solution and fix the problem for the customer.
I hope I have served my customers well.
And I hope you continue to enjoy The Tribune-Democrat.
Again, thanks to Janet, David, Denise, Geri, Danielle and Courtney. The very best team. On the road to retirement. See you all on the flip side.
Pam Shafer
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.