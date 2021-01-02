I recently tested positive for COVID-19.
At first, just fever and chills. Then high fever and cough. Then the inability to eat, breathe and heart palpitations.
I live alone, but because of my best friend, Jesus, I was far from alone.
The night of a snowstorm, my breathing became so labored, I had to call 911.
EMTs from Nanty Glo came. They were sweet, caring and gave me oxygen. At the hospital, though overpacked, I couldn’t have asked for better care.
Back at home, Dr. Michleen Wilson checked on me regularly through phone calls.
Then, the heavy healing artillery – Lisa Cox, of Crossroads CMA Church, Ebensburg, got on the prayer chain. Cathy Thibidoux brought me enough delicious chicken soup to feed a small village.
Peg Boothman sent baked goods. Lisa also brought me Sunday dinner and Pastor Stock’s sermon on tape.
Donna Gergely was faithful in bringing me my mail and buying stamps so I could pay my bills. Diane Seamen brought me medicine, my mail and checked on me regularly. Judy Skelly brought me medicine, fed my cat and checked on me. My son made several trips from Pittsburgh to do my banking, and when he was unable, Somerset Trust allowed me to do my banking over the phone.
COVID-19 is tough, wicked and can kill you. But Jesus is tougher and knows exactly which angels to send and when.
And if you know someone who is having a hard time with COVID, be an angel and help.
Paulette Baker
Johnstown
