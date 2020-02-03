As details develop in the Kobe Bryant tragedy, it seems certain that foggy weather conditions played a major part in the horrific crash.
The constant barrage of television news showing the wreckage of fire and debris scattered over the hillside has become overwhelming for those of us who enjoy flying.
The accident details bring back “what if” thoughts to my experience trying to fly out of Johnstown to Pittsburgh and on to Chicago on Christmas morning.
When I arrived at the Johnstown airport for my 6:30 a.m. flight, I was told that all flights were canceled because of fog.
“Excuse me, it’s Christmas Day. I have family and friends waiting,” I told the woman handling my Boutique Air reservation.
“I’m sorry, sir, but all flights are canceled,” she said, “you may want to drive to Pittsburgh.”
Immediately, I thought of critical news stories about flying out of the
Johnstown airport – with its reputation for delayed and canceled flights. But I later found out that all flights from Pittsburgh to Chicago were also canceled due to fog.
Millions of airline passengers were also stranded up and down the East Coast.
As it happened, flying Boutique Air to Pittsburgh the day after Christmas was great. It serves as a reminder that flying safely is the only statistic that counts.
Meetings and events can be rescheduled, but lives are precious.
Thank you, Boutique Air – for not flying one foggy Christmas morning.
Brian Vuletich
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.