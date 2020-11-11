Some veterans have mixed feelings about this thing we call Veterans Day.
You have to know what they have gone through to really understand their mixed feelings about this day. Some of them have a real hard time celebrating this day, memories surround this day, some good, some not so good.
I always tell the veterans I know that I appreciate everything they have done for me and the world, protecting us from harm or worse.
In America, we take so much for granted. I hurt inside knowing what these men and women go through for our country.
We all grew up with the words, thou shalt not kill, yet, these men and women have to go against everything they are taught and protect our world.
Wouldn’t it be great if we could all live on this earth in peace.
On Veterans Day, I will pray for this again and I thank all of our veterans for going above and beyond what they were taught.
God bless you all.
Cheryl A. Weimann
Johnstown
