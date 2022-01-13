Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 14, 2022 @ 5:46 pm
Serving Greater Johnstown Since 1853
A month ago, I had a bad fall on Second Street. I want to thank whoever told the East Conemaugh police and got me help. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart.
God bless you.
Colleen Freeman
Conemaugh
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.