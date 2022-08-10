The recent headline I read in The Tribune-Democrat, “Donate more blood,” gave me just the inspiration I needed to write a letter.

Unfortunately, last month, I had to be hospitalized. I spent 10 days combined in both local hospitals. The nursing care

I received at both facilities was exceptional. 

During my stay, I needed four pints of blood. I quickly realized, with each improving day, that blood donation from four generous people saved my life. 

I have no words to describe my gratitude, just a hear-felt thank you to all blood donors. I will forever be in their debt.

Carole A. Murphy

Johnstown

