The recent headline I read in The Tribune-Democrat, “Donate more blood,” gave me just the inspiration I needed to write a letter.
Unfortunately, last month, I had to be hospitalized. I spent 10 days combined in both local hospitals. The nursing care
I received at both facilities was exceptional.
During my stay, I needed four pints of blood. I quickly realized, with each improving day, that blood donation from four generous people saved my life.
I have no words to describe my gratitude, just a hear-felt thank you to all blood donors. I will forever be in their debt.
Carole A. Murphy
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.