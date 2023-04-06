I would like to thank the two guys who helped when I fell walking home from church on Mulberry Street on March 5.
I don’t know who these two gentlemen are, but I really would like to say thank you.
Here’s what happened – a big gush of wind knocked me over and blew me unto Mulberry Street. These two guys found me.
My brother took me to iCare Urgent Care and found out I had a broken left elbow. On March 9, I had surgery
by Dr. Chad Walls, whom I also would like to thank.
The surgery was successful. I’m progressing very nicely. The cast is off and I’m down to a brace and physical therapy.
Hopefully, I’ll be driving again after Easter.
If there is anybody else I need to thank, I thank them in my heart.
Andrea Nosko
Johnstown
