On Dec. 8, a group of 13 from East Hills Senior Center had lunch at a local restaurant in Richland Township. Our waiter informed us that a woman had paid our entire bills. We were all speechless to think someone would do such an act of kindness to so many strangers.
We know there are Christmas angels out there and this woman showed us all what wonderful people live in our area.
Thank you from all of us for your act of kindness.
Irene Smith
Salix
East Hills Senior Center group
