Thank you, Rep. Jim Rigby. I am writing on behalf of the board of directors, staff and membership of the Greater Johnstown YMCA to thank Rigby for his passionate support of the YMCA.
Rigby’s tireless efforts and working with his leadership have helped the YMCA receive much-needed state funding. When combined with funding from the 1889 Foundation, that has enabled the YMCA to remain open through the COVID-19 crisis and now have an exciting future.
Johnstown is extremely fortunate to have a voice in Harrisburg that understands what is vital to the quality of life in our community and who works to make Johnstown a better place for all of us.
Rigby’s tenacity, along with the support of the 1889 Foundation, has also allowed the YMCA to recently open its new multi-
purpose room. This room will offer an opportunity for additional programming space and a fun experience for everyone, especially the youth and families.
We recognize the importance of the YMCA in Johnstown and look forward to continuing to work with Rigby and his leadership team for continued support.
This is a great partnership and by working together we have delivered results for our community.
Julie Sheehan
President of Board of Directors of YMCA
