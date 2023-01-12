Once again, New Year’s Eve brought out a great crowd for Celebration Johnstown in downtown Johnstown. The committee wishes to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who attended and supported this event in any way.
Celebration Johnstown could not be a success if not for the businesses and patrons who support the event, the venues who graciously open their doors, and the entertainers who put on a great show.
We would also like to recognize the city of Johnstown, the Greater Johnstown School District and the news outlets who helped spread the word.
When we all work together, great results can happen.
On behalf of the local neighborhood groups who have put this event together since 2009, a sincere thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Rose Howarth
Marie Mock
Co-chairs of Celebration Johnstown
