In the 1950s, I grew up in Johnstown (Kernville) on Menoher Boulevard in a white, middle class family. Childhood friends, Butch and Billy (people of color) lived up the street. We loved playing Monopoly together.
I remember my dad helped their dad remodel their kitchen and their dad made the most delicious crab cakes.
Two doors down, a Black woman owned a small grocery store. She graciously ran a tab for us and my mother paid her on payday.
Recently, I read a column in The Tribune-Democrat by Jim White. He tells a different 1950s story.
His childhood memories were of racial name-calling and disrespect. For him, innocent people of color, abused by entitled, narrow-minded individuals, was and still remains unacceptable. I totally agree.
Racial prejudice and discrimination are very much alive today. If you disagree then you are extremely naive. It’s bad enough the KKK hides behind hooded sheets and conducted secret meetings.
Today’s white supremacists boldly and shamelessly bare their faces and proudly video tape their hate. But there is hope and progress.
In the 1960s, interracial marriages were forbidden, today there are well over 2 million. So, thank you Jim White for sharing your story. We need to hear them; it’s the only way to heal and grow. Tristan Day already knew that.
Tina Blough
Roxbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.