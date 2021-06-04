Letter to the editor | Thank you for paying my bill By Andy Hovanec Jun 4, 2021 2 hrs ago I want to thank the young woman cashier for paying my bill on May 30 at Ideal Market in downtown Johnstown. I had my U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran hat on.God bless you and a heartfelt thank you. Andy HovanecJohnstown Tags Bill Cashier Hat Korean War Commerce Andy Hovanec Air Force Thank You Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Glass, Mary Carnahan-Keim, Isabella DABBS, Thomas May 28, 2021 PALANES, Brian Jun 30, 1961 - May 31, 2021 MOORE, Diane Sep 16, 1945 - May 27, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWATCH VIDEO | Child dies in house fire in Johnstown's Moxham section; three others hospitalized'We made it through': Salvatore's Pizza, a Johnstown fixture for 30 years, endures pandemicA stay at the lake: Why Maryland’s 'best kept secret' is no longer a secretFather: Young son dies as a result of injuries from Moxham fire that killed daughterRare cicada to make debut in parts of PennsylvaniaMoxham house fire that claimed two children appears to be accidental, Johnstown chief saysFront Lines | Retired city police captain eager to put ideas to work on new St. Clair Township forceLife sentence handed down in 2018 Old Conemaugh Borough homicideFerndale grad, AAABA alum McGough promoted to Altoona CurveTroopers search Cambria County election office; nominating petitions from primary race sought, solicitor says Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
