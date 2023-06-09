A great big thank you to the many who worked, planned and were involved in the recent Memorial Day observance and parade that took place in Belsano.
It started at the brick church with a VFW observance at the cemetery, remarks by a pastor, and the parade proceeded down Route 422 to the lower church cemetery. The parade included a veterans march, the Blacklick Valley High School band and antique vehicles.
The Nanty Glo Fire Department ended the parade with a display of its many emergency vehicles.
It is unfortunate that this event receives no significant media coverage.
How many towns this size can you name that have a parade each Memorial Day?
Clayton D. Harriger
USMC Veteran
