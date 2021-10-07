What a disgrace this administration is to the American people.
Treason in the U.S. Constitution is defined in Article III Section 3 Clause 1: The crime of betraying ones country, adhering to enemy giving them aid (84 billion of military equipment), disloyalty to your country and treachery, betrayal or confidence. Treason is the crime of showing no loyalty to your country by helping its enemy, “it is the highest of all crimes.”
The punishment for treason is death or prison not less than five years, severe case is life. Fines are no less than $10,000 and tried in military court. This is what our Constitution says.
Need I say more.
My heart and prayers go to the military and veterans, thank you for what you are doing and what you have done to keep our country safe.
Let justice be served.
Leo Lanzendorfer
Ebensburg
