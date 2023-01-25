Thank you for the wonderful help given to pet pantry.
Back in November, St. Mark’s Pet Food Pantry was asking for donations to help with the coming months when our funds run low at this time of year.
As usual, the wonderful supporters of the pet pantry came through for us and donations came rolling in, with cat and dog food being delivered to the church.
As so often happens many of you do not leave us a name in which to send a thank you, but we do hope you will see this letter.
We are so grateful for the support you have all given us this past year and particularly in November and December. This enables us to help the many families in need of support to feed their pets.
So thank you all, we are blessed to have your support and care for the pet pantry at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Locust Street, Johnstown.
Blessings to all of you.
Cynthia Greig
Coordinator of Pet Food Pantry, St.Mark’s Episcopal Church
