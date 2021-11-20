On behalf of St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, I wish to offer a most special thank you to The Tribune-Democrat for the wonderful article on our Middle-Eastern food sale, the “Feast From The East,” which was published in the Oct. 23 edition of your fine paper.
To our parish family, our friends and all who made our triennial food sale the best ever, thank you for your generous support.
As the pastor of St. Mary Parish, I, the parishioners, and our friends will do our best to keep you coming back each year.
Because you gave to this small parish in Upper Yoder Township, we can do big things for the ministries that we support.
Also, kudos to Latoya Bicko, writer, and Todd Berkey, photographer, for their genuine interest in their subjects and for sharing their professional talents to benefit our community, from our neighborhoods and beyond.
Very Rev. Father Donald E. Shadid
Johnstown
