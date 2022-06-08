The ease with which gun zombies dismiss boys with fearsome weapons who wantonly murder children as mentally ill is the height of irresponsibility. If anyone can be diagnosed as such, it is the gun culture who claim to be patriots.
Patriots do not slaughter innocent citizens, terrorists do. Those who commit these abominations are certainly troubled, but not mentally ill in a clinical sense. They suffer from the deprivation of knowledge, skills and values which should have been provided in their schooling.
They are bereft of that which makes us dignified, worthy and capable of reason.
The void gets filled with poisons which are promoted by exploitative elements of popular culture. This problem was created by the inexorable elimination of the teaching of the humanities in the K-12 curriculum, overemphasizing math and science, and constructing new football stadiums. STEM and Friday Night Lights now rule to the detriment of fulfilled education.
What our young men are learning instead is a tragedy. We are all endangered by the monster that we have created. I commend the teachers and administrators who still provide something. Your ranks must be thinning and that is yet another serious problem.
I appeal to those administrators, parents and school boards who have the ability, to fully reinstate and elevate the teaching of humanities in K-12, starting in September. The benefits may take time to realize but they will be invaluable and may help bring an end to the suicidal course that we have taken.
Michael M. Mosorjak
Johnstown
