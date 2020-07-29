In recent years, a horrific organization began and spread across the Middle East. Its sole purpose is to force its beliefs on everyone. Your shops and stores will be looted. Your towns and cities set ablaze. Your historic statues and artifacts destroyed. Your history will be altered forever.
Only their law will prevail. They say their cause is a just cause. One could be severely beaten or killed, if they don’t capitulate.
Many in our military gave their lives combating these fanatical terrorists who call themselves ISIS.
Today, there is a movement in our country using the same tactics. Yet, there are those in our government, and in our media, who glorify them and serve as their cheerleaders. To heck with the law abiding citizens.
Stores and shops are being looted and burned. Statues and artifacts are being destroyed. Attempts are being made to alter our history. Citizens and police are being physically assaulted, some are killed. All the same tactics. This movement also states its cause as being just.
Terrorism is terrorism, regardless of where it occurs.
David Frieben
Johnstown
