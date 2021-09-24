Back in August there was a big bike rally in Sturgis, South Dakota. At the time all major networks said this was going to be a big spreader for the virus. Was it?
Fast forward to recently to the opening day for college football games, tens of thousands of people in the stands. It looked like a major virus spreader to me.
Let’s see what the major networks will be telling us about the spreading of the virus.
Maybe it depends on who is doing the spreading. Bikers or major colleges? The point is, tell us the whole story.
Just a thought.
Jen Shaffer
Portage
