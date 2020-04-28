The adolescent is engaged in a search for an authentic self in which concerned adults play supportive roles. The teenager seeks to uncover who he or she is and wants to become. Along the way, two dimensions of self are unearthed while a third is shrouded in mystery.
The first dimension of self is defined by social roles. The teenager tries on a variety of roles such as musician, athlete and employee. Internally, the role throws into disarray the quest for genuineness. The adolescent is more than his or her roles.
The second dimension is that of unique potentiality. The teenager finds a flickering experience of selfhood by projecting toward a not-so-distant future that calls for forward planning and doing.
The third dimension is a perplexing one. While the social self resides uncomfortably in the present, and the self of possibilities is not yet real, the enigmatic self remains unfulfilled in the adolescent. The third dimension of personhood remains but a shadowy entity which is the object of the teenager’s search. It is his or her real self.
Interested and active adults are important supports in the adolescent’s journey to finding an authentic self. The adults, however, play ambivalent roles.
On the one hand, they support the teenager’s current roles and future plans.
On the other hand, by allowing the adolescent appropriate freedom, the more mature allow for a journey to selfhood that is neither integral to the teenager’s present state nor to his or her other future possibilities.
Don Yokitis
Nanty Glo
