There seems to be more school buses than normal on the road right now, because high school basketball teams are experiencing their own “March Madness.”
The basketball playoffs are here and the buses carry young men and women to play against new opponents to win a championship.
Years ago, when the regular season came to an end, high school and college players played on teams who had sponsors and tested their ability at the old Johnstown Catholic High School gym.
There were senior and junior divisions.
The senior division, for example, had players from St. Francis playing the best from the city’s senior league or even a top-flight church league team.
Yes, there were church leagues and Johnstown had a junior league for basketball, similar to the old baseball junior league.
You rode a street car and paid a minimal fee, not only to see your favorite team play, but if you got the right game, it wasn’t unusual to see players such as the great Maurice Stokes, of St. Francis, or one of the most prolific scorers in college basketball, Bevo Francis, who scored 113 points in a college game.
It was called the Gold Medal Tournament and provided locals a chance to show their basketball wares as well as fans seeing the talent they had read about.
Joseph G. Antal
Johnstown
