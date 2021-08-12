“Mill Rats?” Really? Best name for a baseball team? My father and many other relatives and friends worked in the mills to provide for their families.
The mills provided gainful employment and was the prime mover for the economy of Johnstown and surrounding communities. The workforce was intelligent, hardworking and productive for the most part (as in any industry).
In this age of everyone being offended by almost everything, I’m surprised that “Mill Rats” was chosen without any forethought to the negativity it implies.
Now, in The Tribune-Democrat, different articles state we need to “rebrand,” enhance “curb appeal,” etc. I think “Mill Rats” does the opposite. The poor attendance might reflect that.
Many employees sacrificed their health and even their lives due to the work environment. My dad passed away at age 55 due to lung cancer.
The Johnstown plant produced more steel than Pittsburgh at one point. The car shop produced more cars and higher quality cars than any other plant, even as of today.
Joe Soltis
Windber
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.