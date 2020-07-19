The signs on most stores still say wear a mask, but either customers can’t read, they are rebelling or they don’t care if they live or die.
In order to get through this difficult time in our lives, I suggest common sense as the revolutionary writer Thomas Paine said, “... but use your brain as God gave it to you.”
Mankind has survived for thousands of years and hopefully will thrive and live for many thousands more.
Our struggle through the virus is a team effort for everyone of us – not just me – not just you. It’s a team effort to score a touchdown, a basket, a field goal – team, team, team. Score one for the coach, score one for world humanity. Don’t be stupid, practice wearing a protective mask, practice staying 6 feet or more distance from each other. No matter what our leaders say or don’t say.
If you want to live a full life to see your children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren succeed in their bids for a place in the future, be smart, not dumb.
Let’s get our team in first place, not second, not third, not last. Be positive in your decisions in life. Self esteem for all of us is so important. The sun will come up tomorrow and all of us will enjoy Vitamin D together, forever and ever. God bless us all.
Terry Lee Shuler
Nanty Glo
