With schools reopening, teachers become the most essential front-line workers in the state. They will be in classrooms for up to seven hours a day, with an average of 23 students. It has come to my attention that a lot of teachers in the state are underpaid. In these extreme times, that has to change.
Teachers should be making no less than $65,000 a year. In addition, they should be given better health care to cope with this deadly virus. I know it would take some help from Harrisburg to make this happen. I believe this compensation is fair considering that many teachers will be returning to the classroom less protected than bus drivers.
I’ve read that some schools are making masks optional. This is unacceptable given the pandemic that we are in.
Teachers are going to be exposed every day, even if they choose to wear masks, because others are not required to.
Perhaps to fund this initiative, the state could use some of the billions of dollars made from Lottery sales and cut money from needless projects. You might even need to raise taxes, but I am sure parents would not complain after they have seen how difficult it was to teach their own children during the school closures.
My suggestions would make an excellent bill to pass through: $65,000 as a minimum salary with better health care and mandatory wearing of masks on school property. We have to do more to protect and respect teachers.
Steve Shumaker
Johnstown
