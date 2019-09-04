This letter focuses on three components of positive and productive classroom functioning: discipline, flow and warm-structured climate. The idea being forwarded here is that each and every youngster can be brought into the productive classroom flow.
Most aberrant behaviors that result in students becoming outsiders find their genesis in psychological, emotional, intellectual and behavioral deficits. Flow is a dynamic that can restore individuals and lead them back into fellowship and mutual support.
The teacher, as servant leader, points the way by designing a sound curriculum that intends to implement well-designed goals and practices. The teacher models the behaviors he or she intends pupils to display.
In order to ensure that each child or teenager feels a part of the classroom, adjustments are made to give genuine opportunity for academic, social, physical and spiritual growth.
Finally, the need to purge any and all negative thoughts from each class member cannot be overstated. The teacher rids himself of all life-stifling negativity. Beyond a doubt, the victims of others’ negative thoughts do feel the hurtful input. With heart and mind, the caring and reflective teacher can guarantee, to the extent that is humanly possible, the opportunity for everyone to succeed.
Donald Yokitis
Nanty Glo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.