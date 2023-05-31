Can the government take away your children if you don’t teach them critical race theory? Do men belong in a girls locker room or restroom?
It’s a parent’s job – not the government’s – to teach their children right from wrong. Our children’s lives are being destroyed by people who think your children belong to them and your words do not matter.
One of the safest places a child could be is in school, right? Not anymore. I don’t blame the teachers. I blame the unions and some government officials who want to mold children in their special way.
As taxpayers, we should have control, but we are pushed aside and threatened if we speak out. There is a great evil if we stand idle.
We will lose our future.
Ron Marol
Moxham
